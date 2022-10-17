Samsung Foundry Roadmap 2022

Recenty, it was the Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF). In fact, there was a pre-event for the press that morning (SFF started after lunch). I couldn't attend in person due to a personal conflict, but the press event was recorded and I received the slides. So here is some of the key information presented.

Business Outlook

Samsung is proud that they were the first semiconductor manufacturer to start volume product in 3nm, with its S3E gate-all-around (GAA) process. Samsung also calls these transistors MBCFETs (the MBC stands for multi-bridge channel).

Click here to read more ...



