Leveraging the PCIe for CXL Mode Link Up Using Alternate Protocol Negotiation Technique

Leveraging the PCIe for CXL Mode Link Up Using Alternate Protocol Negotiation TechniqueCadence Blog - Somya Bansal, Cadence
Oct. 19, 2022
An Alternate Protocol negotiation (APN) can be understood as a non-PCIe protocol that makes use of the PCIe PHY layer. It may be chosen to run the PCIe protocol in addition to one or multiple alternate protocols in the alternate protocol mode. This is negotiated by the link partners during Configuration LTSSM states while communicating their own capabilities with each other. For the CXL protocol, the same outline is utilized to bring the link up in CXL mode.
Search Silicon IP
