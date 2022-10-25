New USB 80Gbps Specification Boosts Data Rate, Enables Four Protocols on One Bus

The Universal Serial Bus (USB) connector has a wide range of users—your daughter in high school who needs to plug in her computer at the library and your elderly father-in-law who just got his first tablet, for instance. Because everyone in the connected world uses peripheral connectors to link devices to host computers, other devices, and power supplies, the engineers behind the USB Type-C (USB-C) standard strive to make connecting as consumer friendly as possible.

Device technology is evolving, and that means that peripheral connector technology is evolving, too. The leading standards today in peripheral connector technology include Thunderbolt (developed by Intel and Apple), Lightning (Apple proprietary, gradually being phased out in favor of USB-C), DisplayPort (developed by VESA), and USB (developed by USB Implementers Forum, USB-IF, ). While each of these technology standards is distinct, we will take a deep dive into USB-IF’s USB-C technology, specifically due to its emerging ubiquity. Read on to learn more about why USB-C is growing in popularity and how the latest update, USB 80Gbps, better enables next-generation device connectivity.

