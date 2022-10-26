USB4 is an industry standard that tunnels three different protocol specifications (PCIe, USB3 and DisplayPort) serially to a destination. DisplayPort (DP) tunneling over USB4 means DP protocol packets are converted into USB4 protocol packets and transferred over its fabric to a destination. Before the USB4 router sends the packets to its destination, they are converted back to DP protocol packets. In sum and substance, think of the USB4 fabric as a DP Repeater. The USB4 specification has rules that make this very efficient and guarantees no DP packets are lost.

There are two version options available in USB4:

USB4 version 1 (USB4v1), and

USB4 version 2 (USB4v2)

USB4v1 supports DP1.4 specification features. USB4v2 supports DP2.x specification features with an option to fallback to USB4v1.

