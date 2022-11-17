The Power of Silicon Remastering for Addressing Chip Supply Pressures

The importance of semiconductors to the electronics industry has never been greater than it has been in recent years. Amidst the growth in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, the internet of things (IoT), and every company wanting to embrace this new world of innovation, global chip supply demands have placed significant pressure on the semiconductor industry. But as Synopsys CEO and Chairman Aart de Geus has made clear in recent media interviews, technology points the way forward.

While the industry has been hard at work on scoping different solutions, the fundamental problem lies in the imbalance in manufacturing capacity. With the pronounced lack of process nodes built on legacy silicon technologies, the market is awash with nodes in the mid-range of between 12 and 16 nanometers (nm). As a result, as many as 25 million wafers (10% of global capacity) go unused every year.

But what if we were to move these older designs to different process nodes?

