How to reduce the risk when making the shift to RISC-V

How to reduce the risk when making the shift to RISC-VCodasip Blog - Vijay Krishnan, Intel Corporation, and Rupert Baines, CMO at Codasip
Nov. 17, 2022
In conversation with Vijay Krishnan, Intel Corporation, and Rupert Baines, CMO at Codasip
With the Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V* program, Intel launched a development environment that enables companies of all sizes to start their RISC-V journey. Codasip makes its L31 RISC-V embedded core available to the embedded community through the program.
We asked Vijay Krishnan, Intel Corporation, and Rupert Baines, CMO at Codasip, to tell us more about this.
Vijay, what is the risk when making the shift to RISC-V?
