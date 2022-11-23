The mobile gaming revolution, powered by Arm

From humble beginnings, mobile gaming is now a multi-billion dollar industry driving the next-generation of smartphone devices and technologies. According to the latest update from Newzoo’s latest 2022 Global Games Report, in 2022 the mobile gaming is set to deliver $92.2bn in revenues. These staggering figures have been empowered by the increasing performance capabilities and advancing features of premium smartphones, many of which are built on Arm technology.

At the same time, the complexity of mobile gaming experiences has advanced significantly in the past 10 years. Thanks to more powerful processors, along with bigger and higher resolution displays, and superior battery life, users can enjoy more immersive AAA gaming experiences on their mobile devices. In fact, a recent Arm-commissioned report from Newzoo showed that the most popular AAA gaming titles on PC and Console, like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty and Honor of Kings, are now widely available on mobile. Also, Genshin Impact – which many believe is one of the best AAA games currently available – launched on PC, console and mobile at exactly the same time.

Let’s take a closer look at how this phenomenal growth story happened, Arm’s role in the rise of mobile gaming, and where it could be heading in the next few years…

Click here to read more ...



