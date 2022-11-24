System Verification of Arm Neoverse V2-Based SoCs

The world around us has become data-centric; everything needs data, from navigation maps in vehicles to medical chatbots to autonomous cars. We are using data to solve complex problems and decision-making. The beauty is more data leads to better performance and the ability to extract knowledge from it.

These continuous technology upgrades are leading to an exponential increase in data traffic. It is tough to handle such an enormous amount of data and deliver it with precision, accuracy, and the least latency. The designs are getting bigger and more complex to serve the fast-emerging verticals like data centers, automotive, hyperscale, AI, mobile, and many more.

We need an efficient digital infrastructure ecosystem with advanced chips and infrastructure CPUs with new architecture and tight coupling of CPU and GPU to handle this data tsunami while meeting customer expectations. Arm has announced Neoverse V2 —also called Demeter—a dedicated high-performance core for servers with the highest single-threaded integer performance to meet these requirements.

Click here to read more ...



