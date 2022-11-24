What's Driving the World's First Analog and Mixed-Signal Emulation Technology?

Whether your application is security, edge computing, high-performance data centers, mobile, or any other advanced design, today’s semiconductors are smarter, faster, and more sophisticated than ever. Often built with multi-die components, they are comprised of distinct technologies optimized for specific functions through a web of sophisticated interconnects in a single package.

There is no doubt that advanced semiconductors are catapulting us into a new stratosphere of power, performance, and area (PPA) optimization. But while the benefits far outstrip the generation-to-generation Moore’s law gains of old, advanced SoCs are also introducing a great deal of complexity into the design process, including the convergence of analog and digital domains into single systems. In fact, the verification challenges of integrating analog and digital technologies can leave engineers finding bugs after silicon fabrication, leading to a higher risk of failure, increased costs, and lengthened schedules.

