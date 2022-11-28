Synopsys 10BaseT1-S VIP for your Automotive SoCs

Industry Expert Blogs
Synopsys 10BaseT1-S VIP for your Automotive SoCsVIP Experts Blog - Synopsys
Nov. 28, 2022
10BASE-T1S specification is targeted for Automotive industry, developed with an objective to achieve collision free, deterministic transmission on a multi-drop network. Automotive applications require deterministic low-latency communication and do not need high data rates. 10BaseT1S protocol is used for sensor and actuator signaling. It allows the integration of diverse sensors into an automotive-Ethernet system and opens the door for new opportunities in Ethernet communication. The 10Base-T1S is a part of IEEE 802.3cg standard that supports data rates up to 10 Mbps over a single twisted pair for networks up to 25 meters.
