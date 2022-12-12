What It Means for an IP Vendor to Offer ASIC-Like Services

Between your home, car, doctor, and workplace—from your online posts to your purchases—data is grist for the mill to make modern life easier. In fact, the demand for data is insatiable. With IoT, analytics, machine learning, and more, data is only getting bigger and more complex. The engines driving it all are semiconductors. To meet new technical requirements, delivering more data at faster speeds and lower power and latency, fundamental SoC design paradigms must change. Moore’s law is sunsetting as we approach the reticle ceiling of manufacturing: It’s simply impossible to fit more transistors onto ever smaller chips. This means that the kinds of performance gains must come through a new era of semiconductor innovation.

Today’s innovations are delivering SoC designs that are larger and more complex than ever, bringing with them inherent integration challenges. This means that standard semiconductor IP blocks used for non-differentiating aspects of your chip design are less plug and play than they used to be. This new friction in the chip design process can cost you resources, time, and money. But what if standalone IP blocks came with a comprehensive IP solution within key applications, easing the integration path from die to board and beyond? What if your semiconductor IP vendor offered more solutions like an ASIC vendor does?

