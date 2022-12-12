Huawei leading China chip dream revival

Having spent $200 billion to develop a chip industry with little to show for it, China is now embarking on a $56 billion, Huawei-led move to revive its dream of advanced chip-making.

Construction at the shuttered DRAM fab Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. (JHICC) has resumed, reports the Nikkei. JHICC had to shut when US sanctions on the supply of US equipment were imposed.

Across the way from JHICC, packaging specialist Quliang Electronics is building a second site the size of 20 soccer fields.

In Shenzhen, a fab is being built for PengXinWei Integrated Circuit Manufacturing Co.

