Extending Security IP leadership with FIPS 140-2 CMVP Certification for Root of Trust IP

We’ve expanded our portfolio of certified security IP with the Rambus RT-630 Root of Trust having received FIPS 140-2 CMVP certification. By meeting the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) requirements, the RT-630 enables customers to quickly and confidently deploy the IP for applications where FIPS compliance and the highest levels of security are required. Rambus is the only merchant supplier of FIPS CMVP-certified Root of Trust IP available for licensing.

