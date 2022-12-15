NVMe 2.0 Specifications: Support for Fabrics and Multi-Domain Subsystems

NVMe® over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) technology defines a common architecture that supports a range of storage applications for NVM Express® block storage protocol over networking fabrics. NVMe-oF technology features are usable in all markets – ranging from client to cloud to enterprise. Continue reading to learn more about how NVM Express is supporting the development of NVMe-oF capabilities.

Restructured for Simplicity and Improved Performance

With the release of the NVMe 2.0 Specifications, the NVMe-oF specification merged into the base specification and the fabric specific transports – the TCP Transport, RDMA Transport and PCI Express® (PCIe®) Transport – were broken out into their own specifications. The individual transport specifications allow NVM Express to isolate and independently adapt transports for evolving memory and fabric transports. The newly restructured NVMe base specification includes fabric commands that are specific to managing fabric devices, like discovery controllers and others.

The NVMe-oF specification was restructured to facilitate adding new capabilities and revisions to the specifications, allowing developers to only reference the parts of the specification relevant to the product they are developing. Developers no longer need to look at other transports when implementing a fabric device for a particular transport, which enables simpler adoption and deployment of NVMe technology.

