Evaluating Spatial Audio - Part 3 - Creating a repeatable system to evaluate spatial audio

This is Part 3 of our deep dive into ‘Evaluating Spatial Audio.

In Evaluating Spatial Audio – Part 1 – Criteria and Challenges we talked about what constitutes a ‘spatial audio’ product system, the key challenges involved, objective and subjective means of evaluation, and some of the key spatialization parameters to pay attention to. Part 2 of our series focused on the process of creating and curating content for evaluating spatial audio, specifically focusing on content for testing purposes.

It seems as though there is a lot of confusion surrounding spatial audio, its scope, and how to effectively quantify what a ‘good’ spatial audio experience should be. Accordingly, there seems to be a lack of an industry standard framework to evaluate the spatial audio experience. Here at Ceva, we set out to develop such a framework, to evaluate spatial audio in a systematic and repeatable way, providing a guide for anyone to be able to gauge the efficacy of a spatial audio solution.

We started by limiting ourselves to the form factor of Android phones and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, amassing a few different options to compare. Having established the parameters we wanted to test, we then conducted a competitive analysis between the various options. In this blog post, we will go over the methodology utilized, content used, and how to listen for differences in the various parameters under consideration.

