Synopsys and Alchip Collaborate to Streamline the Path to Multi-die Success with Soft Chiplets

The shift from monolithic to multi-die design is inevitable — but that's not to say it's straightforward. Traditional monolithic design has clear limitations. Diminishing yield and high cost-per-die become issues when a design nears reticle limits. At this point, multi-die integration can break the system into a series of smaller dies and to overcome scale and cost issues of scale.

Hyperscalers and other high-performance computing companies have noted that chiplets enable collaborative design within a multi-die context that delivers cost advantages and "mix-and-match integration” across heterogeneous IP blocks. Unfortunately, the chiplet ecosystem has yet to be completely standardized. Chiplet-based design incurs challenges around packaging, power delivery, verification, timing, floor planning, security, testability, and thermal management.

Together with Alchip Technologies, a high-performance computing and AI ASIC company, Synopsys addresses these issues to deliver the ROI and physical benefits of a multi-die design.

