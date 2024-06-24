Easing software development for high-performance zonal controller based on Arm Cortex-R82AE

Outlined in my previous blog, the recent trends in the automotive industry are driving the need for zonal controller and domain controller in the vehicle architecture. I indicated that Armv8-R based cores – the Cortex-R52 and Cortex-R52+ - are ideally suited for addressing the design and performance needs of zonal and domain controller. Cortex-R52 and Cortex-R52+ have been widely adopted in automotive designs both in standalone microcontrollers (MCUs) and heterogeneous designs coupled with Cortex-A cores.

The need for more features and functions is amplifying the compute needs within the vehicles. Zonal controllers are not being left behind in this pursuit of higher performance. There is an increasing need for higher performance zonal controller to address the application consolidation trend triggered by emerging EE architecture. There can be design scenarios where multiple clusters of Cortex-R52 and Cortex-R52+ will be needed to fulfill the performance requirements.

