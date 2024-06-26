Imec and Synopsys Lower the Barriers to 2nm Technology With New Pathfinding Design Kit

Propelled by the demand for more advanced chips, the European semiconductor industry is making significant strides in funding, infrastructure, and talent initiatives. From the European Chips Act funding workforce development programs to EUROPRACTICE providing reasonably priced resources to academia and industry, equipping an engineering workforce with the necessary technology to develop new integrated circuits (ICs) is critical.

Imec, a world-leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital markets, is removing obstacles for academia and industry to access the most advanced semiconductor design technologies. Over the years, Synopsys has collaborated with imec on numerous developments, including 3D IC technologies and technology computer-aided design (TCAD), with the goal of transforming the industry.

To enable integrated circuits design platform, imec has been contributing to the chip ecosystem by distributing process design kits (PDKs). PDKs model a fabrication process for the design tools used and enable the design of integrated circuits using a certain technology variation for the foundry processes.

Similar to a set of building blocks, PDKs are helping more academics and designers learn how to create an advanced node chip, positively impacting various industries like consumer electronics, automotive, health care, and artificial intelligence by educating the future workforce in Europe and worldwide.

