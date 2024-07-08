AutoSens Detroit 2024: Automotive EE Architectures - Quo Vadis

In late May 2024, key automotive ecosystem players representing OEMs and Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers came together at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit for the AutoSens conference, dedicated to vehicle perception and sensing. Co-located this year with the InCabin conference, the three-day program covered everything from hardware to software developments, research into AI, computer vision, image processing, and other safety challenges, including validation and simulation strategies for ADAS and autonomous vehicles. My personal interest and focus were on the evolution of automotive electrical/electronic (EE) architectures, for which I had the privilege to moderate a panel with Rivian, Bosch, Semidrive, and Valens, as well as the future market drivers, specifically from a sensing and data transfer perspective. The future impact on automation capabilities for architecture analysis, optimization, verification, and validation, will be profound.

Automotive EE Architecture Evolution

Naturally, the evolution of EE Architecture was front and center at AutoSens as well. In the run-up to the conference, I discussed the race toward centralized computing in “The Path Toward Future Automotive EE Architectures.” While there seems to be general agreement that we eventually will reach centralized architectures, the path to get there is the topic of intense debate. With AutoSens and InCabin focusing on perception and sensing to enable future autonomy and driver safety, much of the discussion centered around the usage and the balance of cameras, radars, lidars, and thermal sensing.

