DAC 2024 - Showcasing the future of RISC-V through EDA

As I sat on the plane in Boston it’s fair to say that I was curious about what DAC 2024 would bring. The previous year was much better than I expected but a cold June in San Francisco wasn’t exactly what I was dreaming about. Afterall, while I was heading to San Francisco with a bunch of other Codasippers some of the Codasip team was headed for the RISC-V Summit in Munich.

The event is nowhere on the scale that it used to be. In fact, the entire exhibit could probably now fill one floor of the Moscone. But the level of foot traffic remained high throughout the show and the team and I spoke to a fair number of people over the 3 days of exhibits. I was impressed with the number of fresh faces and new startups. There was something interesting to see in all corners of the tradeshow floor. And… incredibly the weather was, well, incredible.

