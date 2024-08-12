Raspberry Pi Pico 2: Arm-based Development Board Delivers Higher, More Secure Performance for Commercial Applications

The Arm Cortex-M33-based device empowers IoT innovators with advanced features and expanded capabilities for next-generation embedded projects

Since the launch of the original Raspberry Pi in 2012, Arm and Raspberry Pi have shared a vision to make computing accessible for all and delivered critical solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) developer community. Over the course of this long-term partnership, Raspberry Pi has sold over 60 million Arm-based units to date, lowering barriers to innovation so that anyone, anywhere – from hobbyists to academics to professional developers – can learn, experience and create new solutions. Our collaboration continues to go from strength to strength, with today’s launch of Raspberry Pi Pico 2 (RP2350) marking an exciting next step in this mission.

Armv8-M architecture delivers higher performance for more secure, commercial edge applications

Being the most pervasive architecture for embedded MCU connected devices, Arm has driven the IoT industry’s commercialization efforts for many years. Now, as the primary boot architecture for the new Pico 2, we’re excited to see the continued growth of Raspberry Pi’s product portfolio. Together, we continue to address the needs of students, enthusiasts and professional users, with low-cost, high-performance computing that builds on the success of nearly four million Pico boards that have shipped.



In the era of secure edge applications, the new Pico 2 development board provides a significant step change in performance and security from its predecessor. Featuring a dual-core Arm Cortex-M33, it’s designed for higher performance in constrained systems, with its reach extending into more commercial environments thanks to its unique features for industrial IoT deployments with demanding I/O requirements, cost-optimized embedded computing, among other applications.

Click here to read more ...



