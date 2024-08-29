Can Sub-Arctic Temperature Circuits Solve the AI Energy Challenge?

The AI era is fostering unprecedented innovation across industries and creating acute challenges for the high-performance computing (HPC) industry to support exponential power and performance demands. AI alone is poised to increase data center power demand by 160 percent by 2030, as queries from applications like ChatGPT require nearly 10X the electricity to process as a Google search. The HPC ecosystem is exploring new semiconductor designs to unlock next-generation infrastructures that deliver greater performance and energy efficiency. One promising area of semiconductor research looks to answer the question, “Can sub arctic-cold, microscopic circuits = a more energy efficient AI data center?” Enter – cryogenic CMOS.

