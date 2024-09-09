GDDR7: The Ideal Memory Solution in AI Inference

The generative AI market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing parameter size of Large Language Models (LLMs). This growth is pushing the boundaries of performance requirements for training hardware within data centers. For an in-depth look at this, consider the insights provided in "HBM3E: All About Bandwidth". Once trained, these models are deployed across a diverse range of applications. They are transforming sectors such as finance, meteorology, image and voice recognition, healthcare, augmented reality, high-speed trading, and industrial, to name just a few.

The critical process that utilizes these trained models is called AI inference. Inference is the capability of processing real-time data through a trained model to swiftly and effectively generate predictions that yield actionable outcomes. While the AI market has primarily focused on the requirements of training infrastructure, there is an anticipated shift towards prioritizing inference as these models are deployed.

