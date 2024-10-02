Solving the ​RISC-V puzzle - optimal performance with zero risk

This blog post summarizes a keynote presentation by our CEO Ron Black at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2024. You can watch a recording of the keynote presentation on RISC-V International’s YouTube channel.

“RISC-V is inevitable” – This is a phrase often used by Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. Recent research by Omdia and the SHD Group brings objective proof that RISC-V is, in fact, reshaping the future of compute.

Omdia’s forecast on RISC-V adoption shows that:

17 billion RISC-V processors will be shipped in 2030​

RISC-V processors in automotive applications ​will increase in volume by ​66% annually between 2024 and 2030

RISC-V is attractive for many reasons, including its flexibility that opens for customization in a unique way. Of course, there have been some weak points in the past. Let’s address those.

RISC-V challenges

