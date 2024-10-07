Why Low-Level Libraries are the Key to AI Success

Let’s start with…. the end.

The old saying, "you get out, what you put in”, is possibly the easiest way to summarise the sentiment of the next few paragraphs as we introduce Imagination’s new OpenCL™ compute libraries. If you have no time to read further, just take away the message that we’ve been able to squeeze a lot more compute and AI performance out of the GPU because we have put a lot of work into the careful design of these new software libraries, so that our customers don’t have to.

For some customers this is everything they need from an out-of-box experience to get the job done. For other customers, particularly those who are developing their own custom libraries/kernels, Imagination’s compute libraries, along with supporting collateral and tools, are the perfect starting point to success in their development and performance goals.

The end.

And for those who felt that ended too soon….

Click here to read more ...



