The Ultimate CPU: Arm Cortex-X925's Breakthrough with a 15 Percent IPC Improvement

Setting a new standard in performance with even more efficiency, and delivering advanced features for AI, gaming and multitasking.

Application performance has become one of the core pillars that drives business success. As technology evolves, the need for high-performance CPUs that ensure optimal user experiences across various applications has become paramount.

The Arm Cortex-X925, based on the Armv9.2 architecture, stands as our most powerful CPU design to date. It achieved a record-high 15% IPC (Instructions per Cycle) improvement on the Geekbench 6.2 benchmark.

This remarkable performance is not only 1.5 times greater than our previous year-over-year improvement from Arm Cortex-X1 to Cortex-X4 CPUs, but in practice, it will translate into consumers benefitting from real-world performance uplifts, while effectively mitigating overheating issues associated with simply driving higher CPU frequencies.

