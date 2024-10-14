Partial Header Encryption in Integrity and Data Encryption for PCIe

Partial Header Encryption (PHE) is an additional mechanism added to Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) in PCIe 6.0 to prevent side-channel attacks based on attacker analysis of the information included in the headers. This blog narrates PHE flow and Cadence VIP support for PHE in IDE across PCIe/CXL protocols.

Background

Introducing PCIe's Integrity and Data Encryption Feature is an excellent resource to familiarize yourself with essential background needed to better comprehend PHE.

What happens in PHE?

PHE adds the option to encrypt the First/Last Double Word (DW) Byte Enable (BE) fields (when present) and a few bytes of the Address field.

