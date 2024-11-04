Hardware-Assisted Verification: Unlocking the Future of Chip and System Design

Driven by the ever-growing demand for computing power, autonomous systems, and next-generation architectures, the semiconductor industry is experiencing a never-before-seen shift toward pervasive intelligence. As a result, silicon complexity and the software content in systems and products continue to increase at an exponential rate.

Look at the automotive industry, for instance. Manufacturers and their suppliers are re-architecting vehicles and system-level components with new and hotly debated electrical/electronic (EE) architectures that help create differentiation. This trend extends to other markets such as industrial automation, high-performance computing (HPC) data centers, and aerospace, with software-defined systems driving massive computing power, both at the edge — in the latest smartphones, cars, and cameras — and within core data centers where the data converges.

With AI now influencing almost every aspect of modern technology, chip designers are presented with new challenges to ensure their products meet performance expectations and operate reliably and efficiently under relentless computational demands. These changes are pushing the limits of traditional design and verification methodologies, creating a need for innovative solutions to address modern chip and system architectures.

Enter: Hardware-assisted verification (HAV), an essential approach that helps engineers improve design behavior to manage complexity and ensure systems function seamlessly in real-world applications.

In this blog post we’ll explore the role of HAV, examining different use cases, AI’s role in shaping new design requirements, and the need for flexible industry solutions to develop sophisticated chips.

