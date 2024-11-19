Why Choose Hard IP for Embedded FPGA in Aerospace and Defense Applications

Designers of aerospace and defense systems know that their applications are mission-critical and demand the highest levels of reliability, security, and performance. Adding embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology to an ASIC or SoC for these applications dramatically increases adaptability and flexibility, but those desirable attributes can’t come at the expense of reliability, security or performance. That’s why choosing eFPGA Hard IP is typically the best option for aerospace and defense systems. Let’s look at some of the specific issues in a little more detail.

Increased Reliability and Predictability

Reliability is a core consideration for these systems, which often operate in extreme environments and cannot afford system failures or downtime. Hard IP designs undergo rigorous testing and validation during manufacturing, making them inherently more robust than soft IP implementations. Additionally, because hard IP occupies a fixed area on the die with pre-defined resource locations, timing closure is simpler and more predictable.

Improved Security and IP Protection

Security is paramount in defense applications, where systems must be protected from unauthorized access and tampering. Hard IP can be designed with dedicated security features, such as encryption modules and tamper detection circuits, that are more secure than programmable alternatives. This embedded security mitigates vulnerabilities, providing a trusted environment essential for sensitive applications.

For example, QuickLogic’s secure FPGA control block is a notable innovation for aerospace and defense applications, offering an added layer of protection for sensitive systems. The secure FPGA control block incorporates advanced security features that guard against unauthorized access, tampering, and data breaches. By integrating secure boot mechanisms, cryptographic key management, and hardware-based tamper detection, QuickLogic provides an essential security framework for embedded FPGA designs. This secure control block is built directly into the FPGA hardware, making it highly resilient to attacks compared to software-based security.

Enhanced Performance and Lower Latency

Hard IP is implemented as a physical circuit within the silicon, which optimizes performance and reduces latency. Unlike soft IP, hard IP directly integrates with the silicon structure, resulting in faster, more predictable operation. Aerospace and defense systems often require rapid data processing and minimal response times, especially in applications such as radar, navigation, and real-time data analytics. Hard IP’s performance edge is critical in meeting these stringent requirements.

For all the above reasons (and others too numerous to list in this short blog article) hard IP is a better solution for embedding FPGA technology in aerospace and defense applications because it delivers superior reliability, security, and performance – ensuring mission-critical systems meet the rigorous demands for which they’ve been designed.

Visit quicklogic.com/trusted-efpga/ to explore the benefits.