Next generation semiconductor design puts new stress on traditionally low-key parts of the design process. One example is packaging, which used to be the clean-up spot at the end of the design. Thanks to chiplet-based design, package engineers are now rock stars. Analog design is another one of those disciplines.

Not long ago, analog design had a niche place in semiconductor design for the small but important part of the system that interfaced to the real world. Thanks to the performance demand of things like AI, analog design is now a critical enabling technology for just about every system. Data communication speed and latency as well as ubiquitous sensor arrays are prevalent in all advanced designs. These technologies now rely on analog design. At a recent Siemens event, substantial details were presented about this change in system design. Let’s dig into how Silicon Creations is fueling next generation chips.

Click here to read more ...



