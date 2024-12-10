Audio Transport in DisplayPort VIP

DisplayPort uses Secondary Data Packets (SDPs), which are transported over the Main-Link that are not main video stream data. This allows it to carry audio and video simultaneously. The VIP supports audio transmission both in the original mode as defined in the specification as well as just as any other SDP being transmitted.

Background of Audio Stream in DP

An audio stream is composed of the following components:

Audio_Stream SDPs

Audio_TimeStamp SDPs

Audio INFOFRAME SDPs

Partial audio time stamps within VB-ID

An Audio_Stream SDP includes the audio stream itself and some attribute information such as audio coding type and channel count. Depending on the coding type of Audio_Stream SDP, it may contain status information about the parameters of the audio stream.

Click here to read more ...



