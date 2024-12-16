Enhancing IoT System Performance with Smart Memory Partitioning

Low-power design is critical, especially for chips inside battery-operated IoT devices that must support applications for several years on one battery in a very small area. Embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) for these devices must have ultra-low-power, high endurance and high reliability to support continuous monitoring, logging and communicating of small amounts of data over the product’s lifetime.

Ultra-low-power embedded NVM like Weebit ReRAM (RRAM) can enable longer use times between recharges or battery replacements and help improve system energy efficiency. The low voltage levels used for memory transactions, coupled with ReRAM’s fast memory access time, greatly reduce power consumption. And with programming, standby, sleep, and very deep power-down ReRAM modes, as well as rapid wake-up from deep power-down, designers can enable near-zero leakage power of internal and external NVM. You can read more about this in my previous article, ‘How Low Can You Go? An Inside Look at Weebit ReRAM Power Consumption’.

By reducing power consumption, the memory subsystem can also allocate more power to other critical components to enhance overall system performance. Designers can take this advantage even further by implementing smart, power-aware system memory partitioning strategies. This includes dividing data intelligently across volatile and non-volatile memory resources to reduce the size of system SRAM.

