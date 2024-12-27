How PCIe® Technology is Connecting Disaggregated Systems for Generative AI

PCIe technology is set to be leveraged as an important component in the AI infrastructure marketplace. According to the “PCI Express Market Vertical Opportunity” report from ABI Research, the expected total addressable market (TAM) for PCIe technology in AI will grow from $449.33 million to $2.784 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. One emerging use case for AI is generative Artificial Intelligence or GenAI. GenAI is a type of AI technology that is used to produce content, including text, images, video, audio and more. As GenAI evolves, some unique challenges in GenAI applications are becoming clear, such as the need for low power, low-latency robust technologies to connect these systems together. Due to the continuing increase in complexity and scale of Large Language Models (LLMs), the most advanced generative AI models can’t fit on one GPU, one server, one rack, or even a single data center.

PCI Express® (PCIe®) technology offers numerous benefits for generative AI applications, since its inherent DNA is perfectly suited to enable disaggregated systems including distributed multiplication functionality of value for LLMs. In this blog, we’ll touch on how PCIe technology is used in generative AI today, how the PCIe technology features perfectly aligned with growing AI demands, and how the relationship between PCIe technology and AI will continue to evolve for future applications.

