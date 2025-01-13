Multi-Die Health and Reliability: Synopsys and TSMC Showcase UCIe Advances

Although multi-die designs — an increasingly popular approach for integrating heterogeneous and homogenous dies into a single package — help resolve problems related to chip manufacturing and yield, they introduce a host of complexities and variables that must be addressed. In particular, designers must work diligently to ensure the health and reliability of their multi-die chip throughout its lifecycle. This includes testing and analysis of not only each individual die, but also die-to-die connectivity and the entire multi-die package.

Synopsys is at the forefront of multi-die design innovation, and we recently worked with TSMC to demonstrate two dies communicating via the high-speed UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) specification. Synopsys Monitoring, Test & Repair (MTR) IP was central to the demonstration, showing manufacturing and in-field health of the multi-die interconnect.

Read on as we explore the unique challenges of ensuring multi-die quality and reliability, why a comprehensive monitoring, test, and repair solution is crucial for chip designers, and what Synopsys and TSMC are doing to help.

Table of Contents

The need for interconnect monitoring, test, and repair

Comprehensive IP for multi-die health and reliability

Demonstrating UCIe-based advances

Our commitment to multi-die health and reliability

