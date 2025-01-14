2025 Outlook with Mahesh Tirupattur of Analog Bits

Pre-verified Interface IP Subsystems reduce design risk and accelerate time-to-market
Jan. 14, 2025
Key Takeaways
- Mahesh Tirupattur has recently taken on the role of CEO at Analog Bits, focusing on business partnerships, IP licensing, and joint ventures.
- In 2024, Analog Bits successfully introduced advanced analog and mixed-signal IP at cutting-edge 3nm technology, preparing to move to 2nm.
- The company is addressing challenges in delivering high-speed, high-precision IP with low power consumption by developing on-die sensing IP and glitch detection IP.
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your company.
I’m Mahesh Tirupattur. I’ve been with the company for over 20 years. Recently I took the role of CEO, where I drive business partnerships, IP licensing, and joint venture development. This change was a mutual decision between Alan Rogers and I. Alan wants to focus on technology innovation and he will be able to do that as President and CTO. I have a vision for taking the company to the next level and I will focus on that in my new role as CEO.
Analog Bits is truly a unique company. Through many customer and foundry partnerships we’ve become the leader at developing and delivering low-power integrated clocking, sensor and interconnect IP that are pervasive in virtually all of today’s semiconductors.
