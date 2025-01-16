It's Not All About the MACs: Why "Offload" Fails

A common approach in the industry to building an on-device machine learning inference accelerator has relied on the simple idea of building an array of high-performance multiply-accumulate circuits – a MAC accelerator. This accelerator was paired with a highly programmable core to run other, less commonly used layers in machine learning graphs. Dozens of lookalike architectures have been built over the past half-decade with this same accelerator plus fallback core concept to solve the ML inference compute problem.

Yet, those attempts haven’t solved the ML inference compute problem. There’s one basic reason. This partitioned, fallback-style architecture simply doesn’t work for modern networks. It worked quite well in 2021 to run classic CNNs from the Resnet era (circa 2015-2017). But now it’s failing to keep up with modern inference workloads.

CNNs and all new transformers are comprised of much more varied ML network operators and far more complex, non-MAC functions than the simple eight (8) operator Resnet-50 backbone of long ago.

For five years, Quadric has been saying that the key to future-proofing your ML solution is to make it programmable in a much more efficient way than just tacking on a programmable core to a bunch of Macs.

There were times when it felt quite lonely being the only company telling the world “Hey, you’re not looking at the new wave of networks. MACs are not enough! It’s the fully functional ALUs that matter!” So imagine our joy at finding one of market titans – Qualcomm – belatedly coming around to our way of thinking!

