Key Observations from CES 2025 - a CMO's Perspective

CES 2025 once again solidified its status as the world’s premier technology showcase, offering a glimpse into the future of consumer electronics. Michal Siwinski, CMO at Arteris, attended the show and his reflections indicate that while technological innovation continues its steady march forward, the event this year felt more evolutionary than revolutionary. Below are some of the critical trends and insights Michal gathered from this year’s event.

Click here to read more ...



