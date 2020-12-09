Andes Corvette-F1 N25 Platform Becomes one of the first RISC-V Platforms Qualified for Amazon FreeRTOS

San Jose, California, December 9th, 2019 – Andes Technology, a leading supplier of high-performance low-power compact 32/64-bit RISC-V CPU cores and a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation, today announced its Corvette-F1 N25 platform is one of the first RISC-V platforms qualified for Amazon FreeRTOS. Amazon FreeRTOS is an open source operating system for microcontrollers from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes small, low-power edge devices easy to program, deploy, secure, connect, and manage. Developers can take advantage of Amazon FreeRTOS features and benefits by using the RISC-V platform from Andes Technology.

“IoT, and AIoT, will be a big addressable market for RISC-V CPU,” said Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and Executive VP of Andes Technology. “By leveraging the advantages of Amazon FreeRTOS and Andes RISC-V platform, we can provide developers using Amazon FreeRTOS additional development platform choices and strengthen the Andes RISC-V IoT solutions for our customers.”

As more and more technologies have been deployed to the internet, the IoT market grows with a wide variety of diversified applications. The RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) provides enhanced flexibility, extensibility, and scalability that can help generate new possibilities for the IoT and making it easier to design compact IoT hardware to take advantage of this growing market. By combining the RISC-V platform with solutions like Amazon FreeRTOS, AWS IoT Greengrass, and AWS IoT Core, Andes Technology can help developers to create comprehensive and competitive RISC-V-based IoT systems.

The Corvette-F1 N25 platform is a FPGA-based Arduino-compatible evaluation platform. It comes with a 32-bit RISC-V AndesCore™ N25 running at 60MHz, 4MB Flash, 256KB instruction SRAM and 128KB data SRAM, and AndeShape™ AE250 Platform IP with rich peripherals such as GPIO, I2C, PWM, SPI, and UART. It also contains an on-board wireless module supporting IEEE 802.11 b/g/n. For more information about Andes Corvette-F1 N25 platform, please visit http://www.andestech.com/en/products-solutions/andeshape-platforms/corvette-f1-n25/





