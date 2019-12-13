INSPECTOR diagnostic and debug platform passed the PCIe 4.0 compliance

December 13, 2019 -- PLDA’s INSPECTOR diagnostic and debug tool for PCIe 4.0 passed all Gold and Interoperability tests for systems with CEM slots

PLDA, the industry leader in PCI Express® (PCIe®) technology and high-speed interconnect solutions, today announced that their PCIe 4.0 INSPECTOR™ diagnostic and debug platform passed all Gold and Interoperability tests for the PCIe 4.0 root port systems performed by the PCI-SIG® during their Compliance Workshop, held in October 2019 in Taiwan.

PLDA’s INSPECTOR is a PCIe 4.0 host platform with built-in test and diagnostic features. It was developed to meet a market need for additional validation in the PCIe architecture design process. INSPECTOR, which was also used as a PCIe 4.0 Host Interoperability platform during previous PCI-SIG Compliance Workshops, is typically used for bring-up and diagnostic testing of PCIe 4.0 add-in cards at PCIe 4.0 technology 16GT/s speed. It can also support any link speed/width combination on upstream and downstream ports. INSPECTOR's built-in diagnostic capabilities allow validation engineers to instantly diagnose issues with their PCIe devices, without the need for expensive test equipment. The PLDA INSPECTOR platform enables design, test and validation engineers to:

Monitor PCIe interface power-on processes

Diagnose PCIe interface PHY and link issues

Analyze throughput performance in real-time, in a production environment

Check PCIe interface reliability

Perform PCIe interface stress tests and random tests via scripting, delivering exerciser functionality

PCI-SIG is the community responsible for developing and maintaining the standardized approach to peripheral component I/O data transfers. Their Compliance Workshops offer members the opportunity to test and validate their products before they enter the field. Testing is completed against PCI-SIG maintained systems, as well as other leading manufacturers of PCIe products.

According to Arnaud Schleich, CEO of PLDA “Successful completion of the PCI-SIG compliance testing at PCIe 4.0 specification speed by the PLDA INSPECTOR product is an important accomplishment for PLDA, and represents the culmination a four-year-long project which began with the creation of Gen4SWITCH in 2016.”

“As a PCI-SIG member, PLDA plays a valued role in the success of PCIe technology,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairman. “PLDA’s dedication to testing compliance help ensure interoperability, contributing to the proliferation of the PCI Express ecosystem.”

