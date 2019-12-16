How to multiply by 18 battery autonomy of voice control devices?

A disruptive Voice Activity Detection (VAD) solution is now available.

Grenoble, December 16th, 2019 -- The consumer trend for high-tech accessories is demanding, as mandatory, voice interaction with smart electronic products. Everything needs to be voice activated - from the car up to the light bulbs and the earables. Voice control devices, such as True Wireless Speakers (TWS) or smartspeakers, need always-on voice control, which requires an extreme and challenging optimization of the SoC power consumption.

Dolphin Design makes this happen and have launched a breakthrough VAD semiconductor IP - the WhisperTrigger-a. This solution achieves outstanding energy efficiency and very high accuracy, thus opening the path to a new generation of always-on sensing devices.

With this new technology and alternative VAD solution, a rechargeable battery of 25 mA/h from a TWS or an earbud device will increase, from 9 hours battery life up to 168 hours using the WhisperTrigger-a!

Embed differentiation in your next generation of SoC targeting voice control devices and get more information on this semiconductor IP.

Explore each benefit from WhisperTrigger solution:

Increase from x6 up to x18 the device’s battery life in Key Word Spotting mode, thanks to the IP autonomy, which is connected directly to an analog MIC/electret MiC

To learn more about the company, visit: www.dolphin-design.fr

About Dolphin Design

Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

Their mission is to enable Energy Efficient microelectronics technology and new features development with tailored, innovative and sustainable designs.

To this end, Dolphin provides System Platforms and high-performance IP clusters required to design accessible chips. They focus on delivering the best solutions to secure their customers’ SoC performances and TTM: from stand-alone IPs up to ASIC turnkey solutions, including power management and SoC platforms.

With every one of their 500 internationally known clients, Dolphin works on long-term collaborations to bring products and devices with a lower environmental impact to the hands of billions of people every day.

Dolphin is active on various technological processes and nodes, for consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G and high reliability markets.





