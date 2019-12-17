Apple Buys Image Fusion Startup Spectral Edge
The company’s founder sells his second image processing company to Apple.
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes
December 16, 2019
Cambridge, UK, based Spectral Edge, an image fusion startup which was spun out of the University of East Anglia in 2014, has been acquired by Apple for an undisclosed amount.
When we spoke to Spectral Edge CEO Rhodri Thomas last year, he said the company had developed image fusion software intellectual property (IP) for use in smartphones and mass-market devices to deliver artifact-free image processing capability. Its technology is aimed at applications that rely on image quality for either function or aesthetics — from mobile to security and from automotive to on-demand video or live broadcast. Thomas added that while its IP was mostly offered in software, they were planning to offer it in silicon, possibly as an FPGA.
