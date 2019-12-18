Veriest instrumental in verification of Innoviz automotive LIDAR device

Veriest staff in Israel and Serbia worked closely with Innoviz' team to verify mission-critical functions

Petach Tikva, Israel, December 18th, 2019—Veriest Solutions, a leading international Electronics Design Services house, announced today the successful completion of a project, where Veriest staff was instrumental in verifying some mission-critical functionality in Innoviz automotive LIDAR SOC, to enable the autonomous vehicles revolution.

During the project, multiple Veriest engineers in both Israel and Serbia defined and implemented verification plans in a complex, mixed-signal ASIC. The project was performed under a very tight schedule, requiring Innoviz to design and verify many parts of the chip in parallel. Despite the challenging multi-disciplinary nature of the project, the device was fully functional at the first silicon spin.

Eran Rashkes, Innoviz' Verification team leader noted: "Veriest engineers had proven to be key contributors to our success. They showed professionalism, full dedication to the company and to the project, and in general acted the same way as if they were our own employees. Additionally, Veriest management was responsive to our changing needs and helping us by adapting the resources allocation to the project, per our dynamic requirements". He added: "We had a very good experience working with Veriest on this project."

Moshe Zalcberg, CEO of Veriest, said: “Innoviz is an innovative company, breaking new ground in LIDAR technology, which like other automotive systems, require the methodic and thorough verification approach that was applied in the development of this device. It was a great privilege for Veriest to partner with them in this demanding project."

About Veriest Solutions Ltd.

Veriest is an international design house providing a range of professional engineering services. Veriest’s client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally-established industry leaders, defense companies, and early-stage startups developing high-end chip technology.

Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group – a leading IT company in Israel. Veriest’s engineering teams in Israel, Serbia and Hungary include expert engineers in ASIC design, design verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.

For more information, please see the company's website at www.VeriestsS.com or info@VeriestS.com





