Aldec Enhances Riviera-PRO's VHDL and UVVM Support
Henderson, USA – December 17, 2019 – Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for FPGA and ASIC designs, has added features to its Riviera-PRO functional verification platform that provide further support when working with the latest version of VHDL (2018) as well as the 2019.09.02 release of the Universal VHDL Verification Methodology (UVVM).
Users interested in benefiting from the latest developments in the VHDL standard, i.e. VHDL 1076-2018, can now use Riviera-PRO 2019.10 to access newer attributes and improvements of existing implementations of VHDL-2018, like the to_string function and ‘IMAGE attribute can be applied to all composite types that are representable.
As for the 2019.09.02 release of UVVM - the open source architecture, library and methodology for creating VHDL testbenches – its updates include new config to deassert tvalid once or multiple random times in AXI-Stream BFM and the new feature to deassert tready multiple random times in AXI-Stream BFM.
“Aldec was, in November 2018, one of the first EDA companies to offer early support for VHDL standard 1076-2018, when we added extensions to Riviera-PRO,” recalls Sunil Sahoo, SW Product Manager. “We are also committed to keeping pace with, and frequently driving, developments in verification methodologies.
In addition, Riviera-PRO’s Register Generator has been enhanced to support FIFOs, indirect registers and arrays of registers.
Riviera-PRO 2019.10 is now available for download and evaluation.
About Riviera-PRO™
Riviera-PRO™ addresses verification needs of engineers crafting tomorrow’s cutting-edge FPGA and SoC devices. The tool enables the ultimate testbench productivity, reusability, and automation by combining the high-performance simulation engine, advanced debugging capabilities at different levels of abstraction, and support for the latest Language and Verification Library Standards.
About Aldec
Aldec Inc., headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, is an industry leader in Electronic Design Verification and offers a patented technology suite including: RTL Design, RTL Simulators, Hardware-Assisted Verification, SoC and ASIC Prototyping, Design Rule Checking, CDC Verification, IP Cores, Requirements Lifecycle Management, DO-254 Functional Verification and Military/Aerospace solutions. www.aldec.com
