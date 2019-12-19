Faraday Unveils New IoT SoC Platform to Accelerate Early-Stage ASIC Development
Hsinchu, Taiwan, December 19, 2019 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today introduced the Faraday FIE3240 FPGA platform, the latest addition to its SoCreative!™ IoT SoC platform series. The reprogrammable FIE3240 platform offers enhanced flexibility and scalability for today’s AIoT SoC designs utilizing Arm® Cortex®-M series processors.
In order to meet diverse IoT application needs, Faraday’s FIE3240 platform is equipped with industry-standard expansion interfaces to integrate DDR, USB, Ethernet, MIPI, LCD controller, and other functions; multi-voltage I/O banks are also provided to directly connect various peripheral components. It also features PCIe-to-PCIe interconnection, allowing the second SoCreative! FIE3240 or A500 platform linked through USB Type-C connectors to perform larger-scale SoC development. In addition, this SoC platform comes complete with a pre-integrated software environment, including IDE tools, software development kit, and secure boot function, to help customers shorten development time and focus on their application algorithms.
“Scalable computing and connectivity are the key requirements for developing today’s complex chips in IoT, edge AI, wearable, printer and smart meter devices,” said Allen Chen, senior vice president of R&D at Faraday. “Faraday’s new FIE3240 platform offers all of the key elements, enabling customers to accelerate system verification and software development to achieve faster time-to-market in IoT-related systems.”
“To realize the vision of a world of a trillion connected devices in this fast-changing market, developers need proven, scalable solutions they can implement quickly,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive and IoT Line of Business, Arm. “By adopting the newly-launched FIE3240 platform, Faraday’s customers can simplify the Cortex-M based SoC development process to more quickly deliver low-power compute for a range of IoT applications.”
For more information on Faraday FIE3240 platform, please visit www.faraday-tech.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Faraday Technology Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- Faraday Unveils RISC-V ASIC Solution to Support Edge AI and IoT SoCs
- Faraday Unveils Uranus SoC Development Platform for Ultra-Low-Power IoT
- Faraday Exhibits AI FPGA-to-ASIC Solution and IoT SoC Platform at DAC 2018
- Faraday Launches SoReal! 2.0 Virtual Platform to Support Its FPGA Board for Early SoC Software Development
- Faraday Showcases FinFET ASIC Solutions and SoCreative!V SoC Platform at DAC 2019
Breaking News
- Atmosic Technologies Raises $28.5 Million in Latest Round of Funding
- CEVA Puts Intuitive Motion Control in the Palm of Your Hand with New Sensor Fusion Solution for Consumer Handheld Devices
- videantis AI processor platform adopted for KI-FLEX autonomous driving chip
- Faraday Unveils New IoT SoC Platform to Accelerate Early-Stage ASIC Development
- eMemory Joins Arm Ecosystem for Secure IoT Chips
Most Popular
- Veriest instrumental in verification of Innoviz automotive LIDAR device
- Wind River Announces RISC-V Support for VxWorks RTOS
- SLX FPGA v2019.4 Delivers an Average of 45x HLS Performance Improvement
- Mobiveil's PCI Express 4.0 Endpoint Controller Passes PCI-SIG Gold and Interoperability Testing
- Renesas Electronics Collaborates with Xilinx on Versal ACAP Reference Designs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page