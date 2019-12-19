Faraday Unveils New IoT SoC Platform to Accelerate Early-Stage ASIC Development

Hsinchu, Taiwan, December 19, 2019 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today introduced the Faraday FIE3240 FPGA platform, the latest addition to its SoCreative!™ IoT SoC platform series. The reprogrammable FIE3240 platform offers enhanced flexibility and scalability for today’s AIoT SoC designs utilizing Arm® Cortex®-M series processors.

In order to meet diverse IoT application needs, Faraday’s FIE3240 platform is equipped with industry-standard expansion interfaces to integrate DDR, USB, Ethernet, MIPI, LCD controller, and other functions; multi-voltage I/O banks are also provided to directly connect various peripheral components. It also features PCIe-to-PCIe interconnection, allowing the second SoCreative! FIE3240 or A500 platform linked through USB Type-C connectors to perform larger-scale SoC development. In addition, this SoC platform comes complete with a pre-integrated software environment, including IDE tools, software development kit, and secure boot function, to help customers shorten development time and focus on their application algorithms.

“Scalable computing and connectivity are the key requirements for developing today’s complex chips in IoT, edge AI, wearable, printer and smart meter devices,” said Allen Chen, senior vice president of R&D at Faraday. “Faraday’s new FIE3240 platform offers all of the key elements, enabling customers to accelerate system verification and software development to achieve faster time-to-market in IoT-related systems.”

“To realize the vision of a world of a trillion connected devices in this fast-changing market, developers need proven, scalable solutions they can implement quickly,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive and IoT Line of Business, Arm. “By adopting the newly-launched FIE3240 platform, Faraday’s customers can simplify the Cortex-M based SoC development process to more quickly deliver low-power compute for a range of IoT applications.”

For more information on Faraday FIE3240 platform, please visit www.faraday-tech.com.





