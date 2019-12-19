Vidatronic Appoints New Member to Its Board of Directors

College Station, TX – DECEMBER 19, 2019 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of analog Intellectual Property (IP) licenses including power management unit (PMU), CMOS radio frequency (RF), and LED driver solutions for system on a chip (SoC) integration, announced the appointment of Jacob Jacobsson to its board of directors.

“Jacob has a skillset which greatly compliments our board and we are very excited to have him join,” said Vidatronic President and Co-founder Moises Robinson, Ph.D. “Jacob is an experienced and proven leader and he understands the potential Vidatronic has to continue excelling in the analog and power management IP market. His experience as an executive, an engineer, and chairman of multiple boards will be invaluable to Vidatronic and to our customers as we strive to continue to grow and diversify our solutions.”

Jacobsson has held CEO positions at Blaze DFM, Inc., Forte Design Systems and SCS Corporation, and executive positions at Xilinx Inc., Cadence Design Systems, and Daisy Systems. He has served on the board of directors of publicly traded companies Actel Corp. (Nasdaq: ACTL), and ams AG (SIX:AMS). He presently serves as chairman of the boards of Advanced Tele Sensors (ATS) Inc., Cymbet Corp., and Safello, Inc. and is an angel investor and board director of a number of other privately held companies in the United States and Europe, including RFMicron, Inc. Prior to his management career, Jacobsson was active in the fields of Integrated Circuit (IC) design and automated design of semiconductor chips. Jacobsson, a citizen of Sweden and the United States, holds M.S. degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH, Stockholm) and a B.A. degree from the University of Stockholm.

“Jacob has many years of experience leading, advising, and investing in numerous tech companies. He will be able to draw on this experience to provide fresh insights to our technology and business priorities as we continue to push for accelerated growth in the coming year,” said Mike Bartlett, Chairman of the Vidatronic Board.

With the appointment of Jacobsson, the Vidatronic board consists of 5 members, including: Chairman Mike Bartlett, former Texas Instruments executive and angel investor; Hector Ruiz, Ph.D., former CEO of AMD and co-founder of Advanced Nanotechnology Solutions; Edgar Sanchez-Sinencio, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Emeritus CTO of Vidatronic and Distinguished Professor/Director of the Analog and Mixed-Signal Center at Texas A&M University; and Moises Robinson, Ph.D., Co-Founder and President of Vidatronic.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, licenses their latest analog Intellectual Property (IP) designs, including power management unit (PMU), CMOS radio frequency (RF), and LED lighting solutions, for integration into customers’ application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and systems on a chip (SoCs). Vidatronic’s capabilities help customers achieve product feature and performance advantages. Their service gets them to market faster and their experience reduces overall risk. They have patented industry-leading technologies and features that allow their customers to reduce required board area and cost, while maintaining the desired low-noise and low quiescent-current performance in a variety of applications, from consumer electronics to servers. Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power voltage references, data converters, CMOS RF power amplifiers, LED drivers, and associated circuitry.

For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.





