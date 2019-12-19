Vidatronic Appoints New Member to Its Board of Directors
College Station, TX – DECEMBER 19, 2019 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of analog Intellectual Property (IP) licenses including power management unit (PMU), CMOS radio frequency (RF), and LED driver solutions for system on a chip (SoC) integration, announced the appointment of Jacob Jacobsson to its board of directors.
“Jacob has a skillset which greatly compliments our board and we are very excited to have him join,” said Vidatronic President and Co-founder Moises Robinson, Ph.D. “Jacob is an experienced and proven leader and he understands the potential Vidatronic has to continue excelling in the analog and power management IP market. His experience as an executive, an engineer, and chairman of multiple boards will be invaluable to Vidatronic and to our customers as we strive to continue to grow and diversify our solutions.”
Jacobsson has held CEO positions at Blaze DFM, Inc., Forte Design Systems and SCS Corporation, and executive positions at Xilinx Inc., Cadence Design Systems, and Daisy Systems. He has served on the board of directors of publicly traded companies Actel Corp. (Nasdaq: ACTL), and ams AG (SIX:AMS). He presently serves as chairman of the boards of Advanced Tele Sensors (ATS) Inc., Cymbet Corp., and Safello, Inc. and is an angel investor and board director of a number of other privately held companies in the United States and Europe, including RFMicron, Inc. Prior to his management career, Jacobsson was active in the fields of Integrated Circuit (IC) design and automated design of semiconductor chips. Jacobsson, a citizen of Sweden and the United States, holds M.S. degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH, Stockholm) and a B.A. degree from the University of Stockholm.
“Jacob has many years of experience leading, advising, and investing in numerous tech companies. He will be able to draw on this experience to provide fresh insights to our technology and business priorities as we continue to push for accelerated growth in the coming year,” said Mike Bartlett, Chairman of the Vidatronic Board.
With the appointment of Jacobsson, the Vidatronic board consists of 5 members, including: Chairman Mike Bartlett, former Texas Instruments executive and angel investor; Hector Ruiz, Ph.D., former CEO of AMD and co-founder of Advanced Nanotechnology Solutions; Edgar Sanchez-Sinencio, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Emeritus CTO of Vidatronic and Distinguished Professor/Director of the Analog and Mixed-Signal Center at Texas A&M University; and Moises Robinson, Ph.D., Co-Founder and President of Vidatronic.
About Vidatronic, Inc.
Vidatronic, founded in 2010, licenses their latest analog Intellectual Property (IP) designs, including power management unit (PMU), CMOS radio frequency (RF), and LED lighting solutions, for integration into customers’ application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and systems on a chip (SoCs). Vidatronic’s capabilities help customers achieve product feature and performance advantages. Their service gets them to market faster and their experience reduces overall risk. They have patented industry-leading technologies and features that allow their customers to reduce required board area and cost, while maintaining the desired low-noise and low quiescent-current performance in a variety of applications, from consumer electronics to servers. Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power voltage references, data converters, CMOS RF power amplifiers, LED drivers, and associated circuitry.
For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Vidatronic, Inc. Hot IP
- Buck DC-DC Converter (Silicon-proven 110 nm, 400mA, excellent efficiency)
- Noise Quencher® Capless LDO (Silicon-proven 180 nm, 300 mA, excellent supply no ...
- Power Quencher® Capless LDO (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 3 mA, excellent quiescent cu ...
- ACCUREF™ Bandgap Reference (Silicon-proven 130 nm, low-power, low-noise, ultra ...
- Buck DC-DC Converter for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 140 mA, optimized ...
Related News
- CEVA Appoints Bernadette Andrietti to its Board of Directors
- lowRISC Expands and Appoints New Members to the Board of Directors from Google and ETH Zurich
- Rambus Appoints Sanjay Saraf to Board of Directors
- UEFI Forum Appoints ARM to Board of Directors Fortifying Its Commitment to Firmware Innovation
- Rambus Appoints Emiko Higashi to Its Board of Directors
Breaking News
- Atmosic Technologies Raises $28.5 Million in Latest Round of Funding
- CEVA Puts Intuitive Motion Control in the Palm of Your Hand with New Sensor Fusion Solution for Consumer Handheld Devices
- videantis AI processor platform adopted for KI-FLEX autonomous driving chip
- Faraday Unveils New IoT SoC Platform to Accelerate Early-Stage ASIC Development
- eMemory Joins Arm Ecosystem for Secure IoT Chips
Most Popular
- Veriest instrumental in verification of Innoviz automotive LIDAR device
- Wind River Announces RISC-V Support for VxWorks RTOS
- SLX FPGA v2019.4 Delivers an Average of 45x HLS Performance Improvement
- Mobiveil's PCI Express 4.0 Endpoint Controller Passes PCI-SIG Gold and Interoperability Testing
- Renesas Electronics Collaborates with Xilinx on Versal ACAP Reference Designs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page