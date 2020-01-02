65nm FTP Non Volatile Memory for Standard CMOS Logic Process
HiSilicon No Longer Huawei's Captive Chipmaker
HiSilicon launched 4G communication chips on an open market, making it official that Huawei’s internal IC division is now externally supplying a host of chips to the industry.
By Steve Gu, EETimes
January 1, 2020
While Huawei HiSilicon is the largest chip design company in China, it has always had just one customer: Huawei.
Huawei’s strategy to keep HiSilicon as an internal unit — tasked to design and supply its chips only to Huawei — has worked well for the global telecom giant. Especially, since HiSilicon’s Kirin series of chips, capable of AI processing, has given Huawei a huge advantage over competitors.
It turns out, however, that HiSilicon has been quietly spreading its wings, supplying chips in some sub-sectors, a move Huawei and HiSilicon had not acknowledged before
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Gartner Says Huawei Secured No. 2 Worldwide Smartphone Vendor Spot, Surpassing Apple in Second Quarter 2018
- HiSilicon Divison of Huawei licenses UltraSoC's SoC monitoring and analytics solutions
- InvenSense Provides High-Accuracy Turn-By-Turn Navigation User Experience To HiSilicon Mobile Platforms And Huawei Smartphones
- Apple & Samsung No Longer Control Majority of Tablet Market
- Opinion: ARM is no longer an underdog
Breaking News
- OmniVision Announces 4K Video Processor with Industry's Lowest Power Consumption and HEVC Compression Capability for Battery-Powered Security and Surveillance Applications
- Imagination and Apple Sign New Agreement
- HiSilicon No Longer Huawei's Captive Chipmaker
- AImotive's latest aiWare3P delivers superior NN acceleration for production L2-L3 automotive AI
- Digital Blocks extends leadership of UDP/IP networking with 50 & 100 GbE
Most Popular
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
- AImotive's latest aiWare3P delivers superior NN acceleration for production L2-L3 automotive AI
- ARM, MIPS, Imagination lose IP market share
- Arm Deals Massive Blow to Huawei
- Arm puts loss-making cyber security venture up for sale