GUC Monthly Sales Report - Dec 2019
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan 6, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Dec 2019 were NT$1,132 million, decreased 9.9% month-overmonth but increased 15.3% year-over-year. Net sales for January through Dec 2019 totaled NT$10,710 million, decreased 20.4% compared to the same period in 2018.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2019
|2018
|MoM (%) Y
|oY (%)
|Dec
|1,131,793
|981,395
|-9.9%
|15.3%
|Year to Date
|10,710,068
|13,459,804
|N/A
|-20.4%
Note: Year 2019 figures have not been audited.
GUC Dec 2019 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|817,900
|72
|NRE
|289,328
|26
|Others
|24,565
|2
|Total
|1,131,793
|100
Note: Year 2019 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Qualcomm Accelerates Autonomous Driving with New Platform - Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride
- Synopsys to Acquire Certain IP Assets of INVECAS
- Omni Design Joins TSMC IP Alliance Program
- ESD Alliance Reports EDA Industry Revenue Increase for Q3 2019
- Synopsys Releases Industry's First Bluetooth LE Audio Codec for Power-Sensitive Audio and Voice Applications
Most Popular
- HiSilicon No Longer Huawei's Captive Chipmaker
- Imagination and Apple Sign New Agreement
- Synopsys Releases Industry's First Bluetooth LE Audio Codec for Power-Sensitive Audio and Voice Applications
- Synopsys to Acquire Certain IP Assets of INVECAS
- Gowin Semiconductor Takes Leadership Position in Always-on Low Power FPGAs with GW1NZ-ZV Device Production
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page