GUC Monthly Sales Report - Dec 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan 6, 2020 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Dec 2019 were NT$1,132 million, decreased 9.9% month-overmonth but increased 15.3% year-over-year. Net sales for January through Dec 2019 totaled NT$10,710 million, decreased 20.4% compared to the same period in 2018.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2019 2018 MoM (%) Y oY (%) Dec 1,131,793 981,395 -9.9% 15.3% Year to Date 10,710,068 13,459,804 N/A -20.4%

Note: Year 2019 figures have not been audited.

GUC Dec 2019 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)

Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 817,900 72 NRE 289,328 26 Others 24,565 2 Total 1,131,793 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





