PLDA Announces Successful PCIe 4.0 Technology Compliance for its XpressRICH-AXI Controller IP

PLDA’s controller IP with AXI interconnect passed all Gold and Interoperability tests as an endpoint device at PCIe® 4.0 architecture speed (16 GT/s)

SAN JOSE, Calif. Jan 13, 2019 -- PLDA, the industry leader in PCI Express® (PCIe®) IP and data interconnect solutions, today announced that their XpressRICH-AXI™ PCIe Controller IP passed all Gold and Interoperability tests at the PCI-SIG® Compliance Workshop, held in December 2019 in Burlingame, CA. PLDA’s XpressRICH-AXI Controller IP for the PCIe 4.0 specification was tested running on an FPGA based add-in card Gen4ENDPOINT.

PCI-SIG is the community responsible for developing and maintaining the standardized approach to peripheral component I/O data transfers. Their Compliance Workshops offer members the opportunity to test and validate their products before they enter the field. Testing is completed against PCI-SIG maintained systems, as well as other leading manufacturers of PCI Express technology products. Achieving Compliance Certification during these workshops provides assurance to PLDA’s valued PCIe architecture designers that PLDA’s XpressRICH-AXI IP fully meets rigorous PCIe 4.0 specification requirements.

According to Stephane Hauradou, CTO of PLDA: "Thanks to its high level of configurability enabled by its flexible AMBA-AXI interface, XpressRICH-AXI is usually chosen by our customers for their high end projects. For this reason, successful completion of the PCI-SIG compliance testing at PCIe 4.0 specification speeds was a critical accomplishment for PLDA."

“We are excited that PLDA has completed PCIe 4.0 specification compliance testing with its XpressRICH-AXI Controller IP,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairman. “Products like PLDA’s PCIe 4.0 technology compliant products facilitate interoperability, which contributes to the continued success of the PCI Express specification.”

More information:

You can access more information on PLDA’s PCIe 4.0 IP with AXI interonnect as follows:

Contact PLDA directly to request information at sales@plda.com

Visit PLDA’s XpressRICH-AXI product page on their website at https://www.plda.com/products/xpressrich4-axi

About PLDA

PLDA is a developer and licensor of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) specializing in high-speed interconnect supporting multi-gigabit rates (2.5G, 5G, 8G, 16G, 25G, 32G, 56G, 112G), and protocols such as PCI Express, CCIX, CXL, and Gen-Z. PLDA has established itself as a leader in that space with over 3,200 customers and 6,400 licenses in 62 countries. PLDA is a global technology company with offices in Silicon Valley, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and China. Visit PLDA online at www.plda.com.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of nearly 800 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com





