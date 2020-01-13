Synopsys Completes Acquisition of Certain IP Assets from eSilicon
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from eSilicon. This acquisition expands Synopsys' DesignWare® Embedded Memory IP portfolio with TCAMs and multi-port memory compilers, as well as its Interface IP portfolio with High-Bandwidth Interface (HBI) IP. The acquisition also adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to further scale Synopsys' IP development in the most advanced process technologies to address customers' evolving design requirements in growing markets such as AI and cloud. The remaining entirety of eSilicon, including its ASIC business and 56/112G SerDes design and related IP, was acquired by Inphi Corporation.
The transaction is not material to Synopsys' financials and the terms are not being disclosed.
About DesignWare IP
Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad DesignWare IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits and IP subsystems. Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support and robust IP development methodology enable designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on DesignWare® IP, visit www.synopsys.com/designware.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/.
