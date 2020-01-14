Inphi Completes Acquisition of eSilicon

Further Solidifies Inphi’s Market Leadership and Scale in High-Performance Electro-Optics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of eSilicon, as announced on November 11, 2019, in a transaction valued at approximately $216 million in both cash and the assumption of debt.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of eSilicon,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi Corporation. “We welcome eSilicon to the Inphi family and are excited to advance our shared commitments in driving successful customer engagement, industry-leading innovation, and best of class execution.”

Inphi believes this acquisition will further reinforce its premier positioning in data center interconnects, expand its presence into strategic geographic regions for talent acquisition and accelerate its strategic roadmap in developing electro-optics solutions for our Cloud and telecom customers.

